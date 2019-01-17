Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live Thursday at 1 p.m. to talk about the double dose of systems poised to come through South Jersey.
Two rounds of precipitation, some of it wintry, will come through. The first one will be on Thursday night, where Joe will share the exact timing and totals. The next, larger one will be late Saturday into Sunday.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
