Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning to recap the snow, sleet and freezing rain that fell and look forward to the rain and wind to come.
The second in our duo of storms will unleash its fury Tuesday. Though, this time, we’re talk…
A large swath of 2 to 4 inch snow and sleet totals were reported across Southeast Jersey on Monday. Lower totals were seen in Cape May County. A State of Emergency is in place for Tuesday, issued by Governor Phil Murphy. South Jersey will see rain, along with a stiff onshore wind later in the day.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
