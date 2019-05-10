Meteorologist Joe Martucci appeared on an May 5 episode of "Tidal Flooding Talk" to discuss the weekly weather, including the most recent wave of storms, as well as their memories of past storms and the role a Meteorologist plays in the community when severe weather hits.
Tidal Flooding Talk is hosted by the New Jersey Coastal Coalition. The organization is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.
The show is streamed live on Facebook every Sunday from the Irish Pub in Atlantic City. After the event, the show can be watched on YouTube or listened to wherever you get your podcasts.
The talk is hosted by previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.
