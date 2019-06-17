Meteorologist Joe Martucci will again be tracking severe weather and answering your questions on Facebook Live.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the evening.
A flash flood watch is in effect through 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed all of South Jersey in a "slight" risk for severe weather, a level 2 of 5 risk.
Sunday night saw thunderstorms with very strong winds. A 72 mph gust was reported in Long Beach Island around 2 a.m. Spotty areas of roadway flooding were seen as well.
