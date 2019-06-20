For the fourth time since Sunday, the severe storms will threaten. Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be Live at 1 p.m. on Facebook to answer your questions and explain how to prepare for the weather.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the evening.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Vineland High School, June 19, 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a 30% risk of a shower or storm during the ceremony. Most of the day will be dry, so the field looks OK. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and feel muggy.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
The graduation will be during the threat window for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which begin after 4 p.m. I believe there's a 30% risk for a storm during this time. It'll be warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
Mainland will also have to deal with being the threat window for showers and storms, which start at 4 p.m. There's a 40% risk of rain falling during the ceremony. Otherwise, it will be humid, with temperatures in the low 80s.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. It'll be a dry day, though the graduation caps might go flying in the breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Bridgeton High School, June 21
Bridgeton will also be greeted with dry weather as they are the last outdoor high school graduation in the area. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 80.
A flash flood watch will be in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday for all of South Jersey. While storms largely missed southeastern New Jersey, 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in Glocuster, Camden and Burlington counties. PATCO service was suspended and the Rancocas Creek near Pemberton will continue to be in major flood stage throughout the day.
Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, has put most of the region in a slightly, level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a weak tornado will not be ruled out.
