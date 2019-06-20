Meteorologist Joe Martucci Headshot
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

For the fourth time since Sunday, the severe storms will threaten. Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be Live at 1 p.m. on Facebook to answer your questions and explain how to prepare for the weather. 

The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the evening. 

A flash flood watch will be in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday for all of South Jersey. While storms largely missed southeastern New Jersey, 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in Glocuster, Camden and Burlington counties. PATCO service was suspended and the Rancocas Creek near Pemberton will continue to be in major flood stage throughout the day.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, has put most of the region in a slightly, level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a weak tornado will not be ruled out. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

