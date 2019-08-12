Watch Meteorologist Joe Martucci explain what you need to know about the severe weather threat and flooding potential on Facebook Live 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the day.

Martucci believes that Tuesday will be an all or nothing event. If scattered showers and storms pass through, with cloud cover, the severe weather threat will be near zero. The potential for a severe outbreak arrives in a vice-versa scenario. Showers and storms will begin between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The main line of storms will pass 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Localized 4 inch rainfall amounts will be the maximum potential, though most will be well under this.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, has South Jersey in a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. The translates to "numerous severe storms possible".

Eight tornadoes have spawned in New Jersey, that's tied for the third most since record started in 1951. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

