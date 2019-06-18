For the third day in a row Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be tracking severe weather. Join in for a Facebook Live.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the evening.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Middle Township, June 18, 3:30 p.m.
Graduation will be a go. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on a sticky afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pleasantville High School, June 18, 6 p.m.
I do believe that graduation will start dry. However, a shower or storm will be possible (40% risk) after about 6:30 p.m. It will be warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, June 18, 6 p.m.
It's an indoor graduation, so weather won't be an issues. However, if you're going to take pictures, do them before. Showers and storms will be around during the evening.
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18, 6:30 p.m.
Showers and storms will be around for the duration of the ceremony. The school could luck out and dodge all of the showers, but I believe there's a 70% risk of some rain during the ceremony.
Updated for time change
Vineland High School, June 19. 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a 30% risk of a shower or storm. The field will likely be wet beforehand, though. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
Millville will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
ACIT will also be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
The window for storms will become more focused with time. However, Mainland, too, will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. It'll be a dry day, though the graduation caps might go flying in the breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Bridgeton High School, June 21
Bridgeton will also be greeted with dry weather as they are the last outdoor high school graduation in the area. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 80.
A flash flood watch is in effect through 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed all of South Jersey in a "slight" risk for severe weather, a level 2 of 5 risk. This is the second day in a row of such parameters.
No severe weather was reported in The Press' coverage area on Monday evening. However, multiple trees fell down in Salem County and flooding occurred in Gloucester county.
