The mist and drizzle is just a taste for the rain coming later today. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out when the heaviest will be and says high pressure will be back in a big way for the forecast.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The mist and drizzle is just a taste for the rain coming later today. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out when the heaviest will be and says high pressure will be back in a big way for the forecast.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.