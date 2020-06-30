Providers and staff throughout AtlantiCare have focused on making special connections with patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
They include Samantha O’Brien, RN, BSN, team leader, Progressive Care Unit, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) Mainland Campus, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and her colleagues. The unit was temporarily changed to be a respiratory care unit during the pandemic.
It has cared for many patients who had COVID-19, including Joey Ortiz, according to a statement from AtlantiCare.
