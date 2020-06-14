On June 14th, the doors of Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Pastor Steve Rahter takes the temperature of JIm Colley of Allentown before entering into the church.
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Parochial Vicar Joshua Nevitt shows a C100+ Vector Fog machine used for sanitizing the pews in between services.
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Galloway resident Mary Roman was happy to be back, having never missed mass for such a duration before.
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Galloway resident Kevin Walls, a former law enforcement officer, has been the church's leader on public safety.
On June 14th, the doors of Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. A live stream broadcast of church services has been ongoing during the pandemic.
On June 14th, the doors of Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Pastor Steve Rahter takes the temperature of JIm Colley of Allentown before entering into the church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Parochial Vicar Joshua Nevitt shows a C100+ Vector Fog machine used for sanitizing the pews in between services.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Galloway resident Mary Roman was happy to be back, having never missed mass for such a duration before.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, the doors of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Galloway resident Kevin Walls, a former law enforcement officer, has been the church's leader on public safety.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, the doors of Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. Kevin Anderson of Egg Harbor Township before he enters the church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, the doors of Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township were opened for the public with safety protocols in place. A live stream broadcast of church services has been ongoing during the pandemic.
ABSECON — Mary Roman never missed a month of church attendance in her adult life until houses of worship were closed earlier this spring to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roman, 62, of Galloway Township, made sure to celebrate Mass in person with her fellow Catholics for the first time in months Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church here.
"The church service was beautiful. I was happy to be back," said Roman, who attended the church's groundbreaking during the 1970s. "He (Fr. Joshua Nevitt) was so glad to see us. ... It felt like home."
This was the first Sunday that houses of worship were allowed to invite the general public back inside their doors since Gov. Phil Murphy banned public gatherings.
Roman sat through the hour-long service wearing a mask, which was required of all attendees, but this was the first time she ever wore a mask for that long, so she did take it off a couple of times during the Mass.
During the previous weeks, Roman had been watching the livestream of the 10 a.m. service. The church will continue livestreaming its 10 a.m. Mass.
The churches that did open on Sunday, including the Christian nondenominational Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township, have taken measures to keep both worshippers and the clergy safe from COVID-19.
Among the actions taken at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton were: custom stickers placed on the floor 6 feet apart that said, "follow the way of the Lord"; Holy Communion distributed at the end of the service instead of the middle; and members arriving at the church were given assigned seats to ensure social distancing inside the sanctuary.
Kevin Walls, 57, of Galloway Township, is the chairman of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's reopening committee. He said the church spent $500 to buy a "bioblaster" to quickly clean the church pews in between services.
Nevitt said it was exciting leading up to the first Sunday Mass with parishioners in months.
"It was emotional having our people back seeing their faces in the pews and knowing how joyful they were to be back," Nevitt said. "It was emotional, happy and joyful for us as well."
Praise Tabernacle Senior Pastor Steve Rahter greeted the members attending the 9 a.m. Sunday service with a noncontact forehead infrared thermometer. Anyone who was running a fever, which is one of the possible symptoms of having COVID-19, would have been encouraged to not enter the building, Rahter said.
Praise Tabernacle's efforts to accommodate both social distancing and the number of worshippers that attend the church meant limiting the sanctuary to 50 people with members-only sitting in every other row of chairs. All the doors were open, so no one had to touch a door handle to enter or leave.
An indoor overflow room that showed the livestream of the service was setup to handle another 50 people if they arrived. There also was a second service at 10:30 a.m. outdoors where the chairs were spaced far enough apart on the property to handle all of the people who wanted to attend.
Rahter's wife, Laurie, one of the church's leaders, gave the sermon during the Sunday services. She was preaching on intimacy and how intimacy is something that happens in the heart.
"You don't have to be in the building to have intimacy," Steve Rahter said.
Worshipping and having fellowship together in person was lost when members were forced to watch just a livestream of the service. Praise Tabernacle attendees sang their hearts out together for the first time in months to the 30 minutes of song that started their Sunday services.
Kevin Anderson, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, has been attending Praise Tabernacle for the past 15 years.
Anderson has been watching the livestream while he has not been allowed inside the building. He also attended the outdoor service in recent weeks. He was happy come back inside the church. Pastor Rahter has been good to him. He went to visit Anderson's mother and his son during times when they have been hospitalized, Anderson said.
"To me, it's just a wonderful place to be," Anderson said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.