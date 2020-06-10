President Jack Lieberman is choosing to keep the doors of Temple Beth Shalom in Brigantine closed, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has allowed houses of worship around the state to open starting this weekend.
The Temple is keeping its doors closed out of concern for their members, while working on social distancing plans.
