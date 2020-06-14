ATLANTIC CITY — City police, fishermen and an emergency medical technician assisted in the removal of an unconscious driver Saturday whose vehicle was on fire following a motor vehicle crash, police said Sunday.
At 3:48 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to Route 30, or the White Horse Pike, eastbound by milepost 55.6 for a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash with one vehicle on fire, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Officers Chris Massey and Michael Kedziora arrived to find the front of one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the driver, a 29-year-old city man, unconscious in the driver’s seat, Fair said.
Officers Massey and Kedziora along with assistance from TriCare Medical Transportation EMT Matthew Brown were able to remove the driver from the burning vehicle and pull him to safety, Fair said.
Two nearby fisherman, Jeramie Cassilis and Jeffrey Bordley, attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle before officers arrived, but could not due to the flames, Fair said.
They did manage to cut the driver’s seatbelt, which was instrumental in the driver’s rescue, Fair said.
An investigation conducted by Officers Joseph Bereheiko and Eric Wessler of the accident investigations section revealed that the driver was operating a Hyundai Elantra when he left the roadway for an unknown reason while traveling east on Route 30, Fair said.
The vehicle drove on to an embankment sending it airborne for approximately 50 feet before landing when it struck concrete pillars and a utility pole head-on, Fair said.
The vehicle came to rest in the lane of travel where it was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 65-year-old city man, Fair said. This impact caused the Hyundai to catch on fire with the driver trapped inside, he said.
Both drivers were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, with serious injuries, Fair said. The police did not release the names of either driver.
The Atlantic City Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, Fair said. Route 30 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Fair said.
