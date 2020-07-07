(Note: Despite the commentary, there was no tornado)
Matthew Urquhart captured video of a funnel cloud Sunday near Absecon. A severe thunderstorm went through Atlantic County during the afternoon, bringing heavy rain and small hail from Estell Manor to the coast.
A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that does not reach the ground. If it does, then a transition in wording, to tornado, is used.
