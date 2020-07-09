WATCH NOW: Gov. Murphy announces new funding to combat food insecurity in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced that several food banks throughout the state will receive $20 million in federal money to help serve residents who have gone hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “emergency infusion” includes $10 million in federal CARES Act funding, as well as an additional $10 million available for the months ahead, Murphy said.
“This is money, you’ll forgive me, in the bank so that our food banks can continue their essential missions,” Murphy said at Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Hillside, Union County.
The Community FoodBank of South Jersey is one of six emergency food distribution centers that will receive funding, he said.
—
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City received a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey’s COVID-19 Response Fund to address food insecurity, officials said Thursday.
BGAC offers club members a variety of programs including:
Hands-on training in STEAM fields and industries to launch the next generation of working professionals including healthcare, hospitality, culinary, and technology. STEAM is an acronym representing the blending of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.
Character building, tutoring, and life skills development to help Club members to succeed physically, socially, and emotionally.
Summer camps and other activities in the warm, friendly atmosphere of facilities specially designed for such programs.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BGAC team transitioned to online virtual programming for Club members, using platforms such as Google Classrooms, Zoom and Facebook Live Videos, according to a news release fromt he organization. The club has partnered with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to distribute more than 13,200 meals to families in need, and additional meals are provided as the result of donations from local businesses such as Tony Boloney’s, Tony’s Baltimore Grill, El Chalan, Mr. Taco and Water Dog Smoke House.
The balance of the SJ Response Fund grant supports the purchase of personal protective equipment to support access to summer camp in a safe environment, according to the release.
“Most of the Club Families live in a ‘food desert’,’ a place where fresh fruit, vegetables, and groceries are not accessible,” said BGAC Chief Development Officer Renate Taylor. “Because the casinos are closed, people are out of jobs and food pantries aren’t accessible to many families, we felt the need to step up and help. Thanks to the Response Fund grant, we are not only able to continue to help the children virtually, but help feed their families as well. We are working hard to gather the resources necessary to continue serving the 1,600 students who annually use our facilities.”
“The needs the BGAC is addressing are the reason the South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund was created," said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “The Club’s continued work is evidence the Fund is providing critical support to local organizations serving families in need. Due to the contributions of generous South Jersey neighbors and organizations, the Community Foundation is fortunate to assist with planning the safe re-opening of this valuable community resource.”
—
More than 47,000 workers across the state filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending July 4, a 70% jump from the prior week, with two employee groups – furloughed state workers and those laid off when the school year ended in June – making up much of the spike, officials said Thursday.
Last week’s initial claim total is the highest number of single-week applicants the Department of Labor and Workforce Development has recorded in eight weeks, according to a news release from the state. During the week ending May 9, nearly 70,000 initial claims were filed.
The department sent $843 million into the hands of claimants during a week that was shortened because of the July 4 holiday, according to the release. Total payments reaching New Jersey workers topped $9.9 billion since mid-March.
“The number of people in need is staggering. We’ve had 1.35 million applicants since mid March; 1.2 million of them have met the earnings requirements to receive benefits, with 96 percent of them having received payment. We won’t let up until every claim has received a determination, every question has been answered and every claimant has been served,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
—
The fifth food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is slated for Thursday at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Atlantic City officials, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and other private donors have provided funding to offer food services for Atlantic City residents and casino workers, according to a news release.
The distribution is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release. It's a drive-up event and food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is required at the Community Food Bank website, https://cfbnj.org/.
—
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel gave an update to residents Wednesday evening, detailing capacity rules for movie nights and concerts at the Ferry Terminal and youth activities.
"This coming Saturday, July 11th, we will have our second drive in movie night at the Ferry Terminal, which has been a big attraction for families. The movie for this Saturday is sold out, but there is still one final movie scheduled for July 25th.
"The Township is planning to begin our summer concerts at the Ferry Terminal, the first of which will be scheduled for July 29th. However, since the Governor’s mandate currently restricts outdoor gatherings to 500 people or less, the concerts will be limited to a 500-person capacity and social distancing must be abided by.
"All of our spring sports and activities were cancelled because of COVID-19, but we understand that our children and youth must stay active. Therefore, the township recreation department is continuing to look for various activities for our youth. One of those activities will be a summer basketball league, with more information to follow from our recreation department.
"The Governor has recently announced that public schools will open for in-person instruction and operations, in some capacity, at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Each school district will develop a plan that best fits the district’s needs.
"I want to thank everyone for all of your patience as we work through this pandemic. God bless everyone, and please stay safe. Thank you."
—
State officials have no scheduled briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senator Vin Gopal, Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Community FoodBank of New Jersey President & CEO Carlos Rodriguez are scheduled to make a 10:30 a.m. announcement at the food bank in Hillside.
Details of the announcement were not disclosed.
Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on Bloomberg TV to discuss the state’s coronavirus response, before a 5:30 p.m. appearance on "The Situation Room" on CNN. Finally, at 6 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Chat Box with David Cruz" hosted by NJTV.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,055 cases with 213 deaths and 1,620 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 808 cases with 71 deaths and 649 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,526 cases with 137 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
