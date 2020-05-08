WATCH NOW: Gov. Phil Murphy said he would 'be shocked' if beaches don't reopen by Memorial Day

“I will be shocked if our beaches are not open, but with very specific guidance, just as we opened county and state parks,” Murphy said during the interview. “You should expect we’ll give guidance on beaches before Memorial Day.”
Municipal governments control their respective beaches.
While Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has kept the beaches and Boardwalk open, he is more cautious about reopening city businesses and casinos, he said Friday morning in an MSNBC interview on the Boardwalk.
"When the city of Atlantic City opens, I doubt it will be the opening everyone expects -- casinos and restaurants are going to look totally," Small said of the impact of social distancing rules, as he stood at least six feet from business reporter Stephanie Ruhle. "I'm not going to govern by feelings and emotions. I'm going by data. We are getting data every day, but right now it's not safe."
—
Ventnor's beaches reopen Friday for passive recreation.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
—
Michael Bublé will be returning to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 14, 2021.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," said Bublé.
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
—
Rutgers’ RUCDR Infinite Biologics received an amended emergency use authorization from the FDA late Thursday for the first SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test that will allow people to collect their own saliva at home and send to a lab for results, according to a release from the university.
The decision follows the FDA’s recent emergency approval to RUCDR Infinite Biologics for the first saliva-based test, which involves health care workers collecting saliva from individuals at testing sites, according to the release.
The new at-home saliva self-collection assay, developed by RUCDR in partnership with Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, allows for broader screening than through the standard method using nose and throat swabs at a healthcare facility or testing location that requires a physical interaction with a healthcare professional, according to the release.
“The impact of this approval means that not only do we no longer have to put healthcare professionals at risk for infection by performing nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal collections, we can now preserve precious PPE for use in patient care instead of testing and can significantly increase the number of people collected each and every day in places other than a healthcare setting,” said Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR, who also is a professor in the School of Arts and Sciences Department of Genetics at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.
“This will enable testing for people that do not have the means to get to a collection center and/or are at home because they are sick, quarantined, at increased risk for infection or simply concerned about exposing themselves by traveling to a collection site. This approach will have a significant impact on helping people in New Jersey and across the United States get back to work as we will be able to monitor large numbers of people in a variety of locations," he continues.
Atlantic City’s nine casinos have been closed since March 16, when Gov. Phil Murphy ordered them to shut down indefinitely over concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus.
—
Cape May officials on Thursday announced an executive order that guides the reopening on rentals and hotels in the city.
Rentals for 30 days of longer will be permitted starting Monday, according to the executive order. Rentals for less than 30 days will be allowed starting June 1.
Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of capacity starting June 1 and can operate at full capacity starting June 22.
Anyone violating the order are subject to a disorderly persons charge.
—
Middle Township will incorporate a staple of the Jersey Shore into a special tribute to nurses. A banner plane flyover will be the highlight of a Nurses and CNAs Appreciation Week event at 5 p.m. Friday. Township residents will also go out on their porches to raise a glass and hold up signs to thank nurses and CNAs.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,315 cases with 62 deaths with 304 deemed recovered. Cape May County has reported 419 cases with 31 deaths and 192 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,093 cases and 27 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy on Thursday confirmed 1,827 new positive COVID-19 cases and 254 new deaths, bringing the totals to 133,635 and 8,801, respectively.
GALLERY: Getting out on a nice day amid the COVID-19 pandemic
