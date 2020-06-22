The haircuts at Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Company in Somers Point were much needed Monday.
So was the camaraderie.
“It’s like seeing old friends,” customer Paul Ricci of Longport said after getting his first hair cut since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Barbershops and salons opened in New Jersey on Monday for the first time since March and many people couldn’t wait to get their COVID-19 hairdos under control. Personal care business are part of Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan.
“I’m glad this day came,” Gas Up owner Mike Costello said. “Everybody who works here has been getting text messages from people saying they can’t wait to come in and get cleaned up.”
All six chairs at Gas Up, which are 8 feet apart, were filled at noon Monday. The same scene played out repeatedly throughout the day. After their haircut, customers checked themselves out in the mirror. They exhaled in relief and got out of the chair with an extra bounce in their step.
“There’s a smile underneath this mask,” Ricci said. “It makes you feel like you’re normal again.”
Dawn Kernan, owner of HiTech Salon and Spa in Northfield, got choked up driving from her Somers Point home to the salon Monday morning.
“It was the excitement and the nerves. So far so good,” Kernan said Monday. “Clients are thrilled. They say, ‘They feel like themselves again.’
The salons and barbershops took multiple precautions to guard against the virus. Kernan noted that salons already had a high sanitation standards.
Everyone wore masks. Clients waited in their cars at HiTech until their appointment time.
Costello built an outdoor waiting area for customers behind his shop. Customers also had their temperatures checked at Gas Up. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above could not get a haircut.
At HiTech, employees worked in shifts. Half of the salon’s 22 employees came in the morning and half in the afternoon. Chairs at both places were sanitized between cuts.
Lisa Richards of Atlantic City said she has been vigilant during the pandemic not even going to the grocery store. She said she felt completely comfortable getting her hair styled at HiTech on Monday.
“I was super nervous, Richards said, “but (her stylist) told me about the social distancing, washing your hands and all the different things they’re doing. It’s nice to see people out and about but being careful about it.”
Both Gas Up and HiTech closed around March 18. Some people cut their own hair during the pandemic. That had mixed results.
“We’re looking forward to seeing some of the home quarantine haircuts that we can fix,” Costello said with a laugh. "Nothing crazy so far.”
With the humid weather Monday, it was the perfect time for barbershops to reopen.
Ben Stewart looked in the mirror after getting his haircut at Gas Up and said, “That looks good.”
“I hate the hair on the side of my head getting too long,” Stewart said. “It keeps me too hot, getting that trimmed up feels nice. It’s about time.”
Stewart, who lives in New Mexico but is vacationing in Egg Harbor Township, said he used a couple of tricks during the pandemic to disguise his hair on ZOOM calls.
“I’ve been wearing a hat sometimes,” he said. “It’s been tough.”
But it wasn’t just the haircuts that people enjoyed about barbershops and salons reopening. Most people see their barber or hair stylist every four to six weeks. A haircut is a social occasion.
There was a steady buzz of conversation at both Gas Up and HiTech.
Costello and Ricci discussed a song playing on the radio and how it was covered by the band Phish.
Customers said Monday was another big step in a return to normalcy.
“It’s like you’re living again,” Richards said, “getting out and seeing people. You’re not Zooming anymore. It’s more like real life.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.