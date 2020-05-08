Rain will continue into the night but then a bitter for May blast of cold air moves in Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains just how low we'll go, whether there will be a freeze, the Mother's Day forecast and when warmer spring weather will be here to stay.
Watch now: How cold will Saturday get, when will it warm up for good?
