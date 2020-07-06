A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what threats he's most concerned about as well as says how to stay safe in the storms and high heat.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 6 afternoon forecast, close look at severe storms
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.