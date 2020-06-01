Monday marks the official start of Hurricane Season. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the hurricane forecast and what the 2020 names are. Otherwise, Joe says enjoy the comfortably day, summery and unsettled weather will be on the way.
WATCH NOW: June 1 afternoon forecast with 2020 hurricane season outlook
