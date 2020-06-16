South Jersey is located in a battleground zone between high and low pressure. High pressure won on Tuesday, but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says low pressure, with stormier and summery weather will win out later in the week.
Breaking
top story
Watch now: June 16 Evening Forecast
Most Popular
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.