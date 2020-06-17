A "rex block" is keeping South Jersey cloudy and cool, while the northern half of the state sits in the sun. Showers to the south will bubble up into parts of the area. Joe explains how much wet you'll be, depending on where you are.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: June 17 Afternoon Forecast
Most Popular
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
-
Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Natural and organic food delivered to your home including certified angus beef, chicken, por…
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.