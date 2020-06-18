Thursday's late day and warmer temperatures offers South Jersey a peek at what's to come for Father's Day weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the summery, and stormy at times forecast from the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Joe also interviews Michael Chait, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber on how restaurants have been adapting to outdoor dining so far.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
