Heavy rain and hail has fallen over South Jersey Friday evening. Meteorologist Joe Martucci lets you know when that will end. Joe then says the weekend will be split between beautiful and showery weather. After that, Joe's looking ahead to next week where he sees three day workdays ahead.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
