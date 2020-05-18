Winds will continue to pick up overnight and coastal flooding will begin Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Tropical Storm Arthur is just a shore storm, though. Joe lays his thoughts, and looks ahead to Memorial Day Weekend.
Breaking
top story
Watch now: May 18 Evening Forecast on Arthur, Memorial Day weekend
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.