Meteorologist Joe Martucci says if you wanted the warmth Wednesday, head north. Even Alaska was warmer than Atlantic City, Joe said. Will warmer weather arrive? It will come, after the holiday weekend, though winds will diminish soon.
Breaking
top story
Watch now: May 20 Evening Forecast
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.