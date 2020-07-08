A rip current is clearly visible from the shore, out to sea, in this Wednesday time lapse in Harvey Cedars by Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend. If you are caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Rather, let it take you out, while you call for help. When you're out of the rip current, swim diagonally back to shore.
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.