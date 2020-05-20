State Senate President Steve Sweeney talks about how and when casinos in Atlantic City will reopen. Sweeney met with The Press of Atlantic City editorial board Tuesday.
WATCH NOW: Senate President Sweeney talks about the reopening of Atlantic City casinos
