Two waterspouts were confirmed off the Stone Harbor beach Monday afternoon. A water spout is a tornado that forms over water, instead of land. Thunderstorms, with flooding rain, small hail and wind, tore through South Jersey Monday.
10:45 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm watch is now only in effect for Cumberland and Cape May counties. It has expired in Atlantic county.
6:35 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. However, the flood advisories do continue. Partially submerged vehicles were seen on 3rd Avenue and West Street in Ocean City.
6:16 p.m. - Another funnel cloud was reported near Buena Borough, courtesy of a video by Dacia Slick. The National Weather Service is investigating into the matter further.
6:07 p.m. - A waterspout touched down in Stone Harbor. The swirling column of air over water was made known by Andrew Rosenberg on Facebook.
5:57 p.m. - People are kayaking in Ventnor near the Dorset Avenue Bridge, as a result of heavy rainfall.
@ACPressMartucci— Patrick Anthony (@Ithica41) July 6, 2020
North 200 Block in Ventnor City. Just a few streets from Dorset Bridge 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/dbkDpghlOk
5:46 p.m. - A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties until 6:30 p.m. The earlier warning will be allowed to expire.
Updated rainfall totals shows 1.31 inches of rain fell in Atlantic City in 65 minutes, including 0.46 inches in the five minutes between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m.
5:38 p.m. - Nickel sized hail has fallen in Cedarville, in Cumberland County. Pea sized hail fell in Newport, Downe Township, Cumberland County.
Street flooding has also been reported on MacArthur Blvd. in Somers Point and in Pleasantville.
I hear it’s raining a little bit in Somers Point @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/BxVxwtoMrs— Mark Melhorn (@ACPressMelhorn) July 6, 2020
5:14 p.m.: Staff writer Claire Lowe reports that Wildwood has postponed their high school graduation due to the storms in the area. It is important to note that, while it may be dry at the high school, lightning within ten miles of the facility is still dangerous.
4:49 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warnings are in much of South Jersey. This all flared up from storms that brought submerged cars to Cheltenham Avenue in Philadelphia and a closed lane on Interstate 76 Eastbound in Philadelphia, too.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for generally the area south of Route 40 in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties through 5:45 p.m. Ove 334,000 people are in the warning. Stay indoors until this time.
Hail will be the main threat. However, heavy rain has been the story for the afternoon. Hammonton has picked up 2.72 inches of rain, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network and Barnegat Township was drenched in 1.54 inches of rain.
3:31 p.m. - Lightning strikes down on Forked River as the core of the storm moved through Ocean County. Video via Marc Franz Jr.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11 p.m.
9:55 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Flooding rains, hail and damaging winds will all be in the realm of possibility Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m.
What's the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch, warning?
What threats will be most likely with the storms?
Flooded roadways, streams and creeks will be most likely with the thunderstorms. Storms will be slow to move and a quick inch or two inches of rain will cause tough traveling and potentially blocked roads
Numerous reports of hail have come in the Philadelphia area from early afternoon thunderstorms. While most have been under an inch, golf ball sized hail, similar to what occured in Upper Township last week, occurred in Levittown.
What time will storms arrive in southeastern New Jersey?
After 3 p.m., storms, that can bring flooding and severe weather, will be likely. Storms will be scattered in coverage, classic "hit or miss" storms.
The potential for severe weather will wind down around 10 p.m. in the region, an hour before the watch expires. However, non-severe storms will be possible all throughout the night.
Not every location will see rain. However, everyone needs to have a plan for potential damaging winds, hail and roadway flooding throughout the afternoon and evening.
South Jersey is in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather
A slight risk, the level 2 of 5 risk was an upgrade from the earlier level 1 risk by the Storm Prediction Center Monday. As of 1 p.m., severe thunderstorms already flared up near Philadelphia, likely warranting the upgrade.
The five categories of severe thunderstorm risk
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five categories to distinguish themselves. Thunderstorm risk categories range from marginal, the lowest level, to high, the most concerning level. These are forecast out to three days in advance by the Storm Prediction Center, not the local National Weather Service office. Severe storms in your neighborhood are still not likely until you reach moderate, the fourth highest level.
It is rare for South Jersey to see a "moderate" or "high" risk, and those at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly believe they occur only once or twice a decade.
