Live updates

10:45 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm watch is now only in effect for Cumberland and Cape May counties. It has expired in Atlantic county.

6:35 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. However, the flood advisories do continue. Partially submerged vehicles were seen on 3rd Avenue and West Street in Ocean City.

6:16 p.m. - Another funnel cloud was reported near Buena Borough, courtesy of a video by Dacia Slick. The National Weather Service is investigating into the matter further.

6:07 p.m. - A waterspout touched down in Stone Harbor. The swirling column of air over water was made known by Andrew Rosenberg on Facebook.

5:57 p.m. - People are kayaking in Ventnor near the Dorset Avenue Bridge, as a result of heavy rainfall.

5:46 p.m. - A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties until 6:30 p.m. The earlier warning will be allowed to expire.

Updated rainfall totals shows 1.31 inches of rain fell in Atlantic City in 65 minutes, including 0.46 inches in the five minutes between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m.

5:38 p.m. - Nickel sized hail has fallen in Cedarville, in Cumberland County. Pea sized hail fell in Newport, Downe Township, Cumberland County.

Street flooding has also been reported on MacArthur Blvd. in Somers Point and in Pleasantville.

5:14 p.m.: Staff writer Claire Lowe reports that Wildwood has postponed their high school graduation due to the storms in the area. It is important to note that, while it may be dry at the high school, lightning within ten miles of the facility is still dangerous.

4:49 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warnings are in much of South Jersey. This all flared up from storms that brought submerged cars to Cheltenham Avenue in Philadelphia and a closed lane on Interstate 76 Eastbound in Philadelphia, too.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for generally the area south of Route 40 in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties through 5:45 p.m. Ove 334,000 people are in the warning. Stay indoors until this time.

Hail will be the main threat. However, heavy rain has been the story for the afternoon. Hammonton has picked up 2.72 inches of rain, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network and Barnegat Township was drenched in 1.54 inches of rain.

3:31 p.m. - Lightning strikes down on Forked River as the core of the storm moved through Ocean County. Video via Marc Franz Jr.