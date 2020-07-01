Up to golf ball sized hail fell in Upper Township and parts of Cape May County Wednesday, July 1. This was courtesy of a a powerful, slow moving thunderstorm that went through the region.
Eamon Lawson captured hail accumulating like snow outside his house in Petersburg. "I have never experienced anything like this," Tiffany Lawson said, Eamon's mom, said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.