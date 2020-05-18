Tropical Storm Arthur and a storm to the west will influence our weather for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to expect over the coming day. Joe also has a detailed look at Memorial Day Weekend, with a little help of what tunes to cruise to the beach to from Harvey Cedars Chief of Police Robert Burnaford.
Breaking
top story
Watch now: What does Arthur mean for South Jersey, holiday weekend?
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.