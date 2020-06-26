061820_nws_symbiotic

On June 17th, in Oceanview, at the newly opened store Symbiotic Comics, owner Amy Serra is pushing through the pandemic with vigor and looks forward to the camping community this summer to help with business. Luca Serra (right) gives a pair of customers a tour of the store.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Symbiotic Comics in Ocean View took a chance and decided to open a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic while other businesses are still closed or have permanently shut their doors. Look for Vincent Jackson's story next week.  

