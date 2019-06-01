OCEAN CITY — A plane made an emergency landing Saturday morning on the beach at 49th Street.
Police said the single-engine Cessna landed about 8:35 a.m. The pilot — the plane's sole occupant — was not injured, and the beach was empty at the time, Sgt. Pat Randles said in a news release. The plane sustained minor damage.
Police are on the scene, awaiting investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane will be removed from the beach once the FAA clears the scene, police said.
A crowd has come down to the beach to take pictures of the plane. Beach-tag checkers worked the scene, making sure onlookers had purchased their badges for the season.
A plane made an emergency landing on the beach at 49th street in Ocean City, no injuries, police said. More to come #acpress @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ISjMP00lny— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) June 1, 2019
This story is developing, check back for updates.
