A lovely early spring evening will be on tap, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. However, the start of the weekend will have two storms that will barely meet up at the last minute. Joe explains how much wind, rain, coastal flooding and possibly snowflakes are to come.
WATCH: Pleasant early spring weather turns bit stormy Friday
