Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of rain but Meteorologist Joe Martucci is pointing out one period to be pretty dry. Snow will end South Jersey's duo of storms Wednesday. Joe has his first look snow map and the details.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of rain but Meteorologist Joe Martucci is pointing out one period to be pretty dry. Snow will end South Jersey's duo of storms Wednesday. Joe has his first look snow map and the details.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.