Tyler Weber, left, and Shane Cogossi, both 17, play touch football Monday at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. As temperatures remained unseasonably mild on Presidents Day, children across South Jersey took full advantage of the day off from school to enjoy the weather. 

 Edward Lea / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Presidents' Day has been full of been fully of comfortable, bright conditions. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that will change Tuesday but for how long? Joe explains.

