Watch Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci explain what you need to know about the severe weather threat and flooding potential on Facebook Live 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning or a significant thunderstorm, Joe will break in live throughout the day.
EVENING WEATHER: Soak in the last of the comfortable weather tonight, Meteorologist Joe Mart…
Martucci believes that Tuesday will be an all or nothing event. If scattered showers and storms pass through, with cloud cover, the severe weather threat will be near zero. The potential for a severe outbreak arrives in a vice-versa scenario. Showers and storms will begin between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The main line of storms will pass 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Localized 4 inch rainfall amounts will be the maximum potential, though most will be well under this.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, has South Jersey in a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. The translates to "numerous severe storms possible".
New Jersey has a late addition to the tornado count in this active severe weather year.
Eight tornadoes have spawned in New Jersey, that's tied for the third most since record started in 1951.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.