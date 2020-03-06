A coastal flooding advisory will be in effect Saturday as our coastal storm continues to churn. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a listing of places that can flood and times out the rest of the rest.
WATCH: Rain ends ends Friday night, coastal flooding arrives Saturday
