Windy Day

Winds blows the flags at the Korean War Monument on the boardwalk. Monday February 13 2017 strong winds gust through Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the list of the highest wind gusts in South Jersey. An Ocean County town had the top spot. Joe says strong winds will around Friday, too, but there will be a round of coastal flooding to deal with first. 

