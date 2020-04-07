Meteorologist Joe Martucci is back on the couch, espresso in hand. Joe says early storms Wednesday morning may give you a jolt. Severe weather will be possible. Coastal flooding will begin again Wednesday as well.
Breaking
top story
WATCH: Severe weather, coastal flooding arrive Wednesday
Most Popular
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.