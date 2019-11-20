The sun broke out during the afternoon in Avalon. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was at the Department of Public Works' yard to take it in. Joe says the salt behind him won't be needed to clean up snow. In fact, the sky will be clearing into Thursday.
WATCH: Sky clears overnight, two rounds of rain for the weekend
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
