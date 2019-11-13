Cold Weather Ice Pipes

Bundled up pedestrians cross Atlantic Ave at Missouri Ave in Atlantic City, as bitter cold temperatures are felt across the region. According to Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, the Atlantic City Fire Department will be busy answering calls for broken water pipes during the recent stretch of bitter cold weather gripping the area. Tuesday Jan 1, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer/

Two snow and cold records have been tied or broken in southeastern New Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says another two may be on the way as we receive the brunt of the polar air. 

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments