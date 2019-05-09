One Ocean City roller coaster's test drive last month became the source of multiple punchlines for comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert Wednesday.
During that night's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in his segment called "Meanwhile," the comedian brought up the incident at Ocean City's Playland's Castaway Cove where two water-filled test dummies were catapulted out of a roller coaster during a test ride. They landed on the roof of a neighboring hotel.
"If they landed in the pool, then its not a tragedy," Colbert said. "It's a sprite commercial."
The dummies went airborne not because of a ride malfunction, but because of a water leak in the dummies that caused them to deflate, a manager at the amusement park said.
Park officials have stated that the ride itself is still safe and no one was injured when the dummies went airborne.
Still, Colbert continued to toss out some jokes of his own, having a little late night fun with the incident. A video that included those and other jokes was posted to the show's Facebook page Thursday morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.