Ocean City Boardwalk Whats New

The Gale Force rollercoaster at Playland’s Castaway Cove has its track replaces to make the ride smoother for visitors. What’s new on the Ocean City Boardwalk for the 2018 summer season. Thursday May 24, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

One Ocean City roller coaster's test drive last month became the source of multiple punchlines for comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert Wednesday. 

During that night's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in his segment called "Meanwhile," the comedian brought up the incident at Ocean City's Playland's Castaway Cove where two water-filled test dummies were catapulted out of a roller coaster during a test ride. They landed on the roof of a neighboring hotel.

Officials say Ocean City ride safe after test dummies fly from roller coaster during test

"If they landed in the pool, then its not a tragedy," Colbert said. "It's a sprite commercial."

The dummies went airborne not because of a ride malfunction, but because of a water leak in the dummies that caused them to deflate, a manager at the amusement park said.

Park officials have stated that the ride itself is still safe and no one was injured when the dummies went airborne.

Still, Colbert continued to toss out some jokes of his own, having a little late night fun with the incident. A video that included those and other jokes was posted to the show's Facebook page Thursday morning.

Gale Force Rollercoaster Gets New Tracks

The Gale Force roller coaster at Playland's Castaway Cover on the Ocean City Boardwalk, is having its track replaced in order to make the ride smoother according to VP Brian Hartley. Work should be completed by the beginning of May.

1 of 11

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments