Talk about ruining your day at the beach.
The same line of storms that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning in Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties threatened to chase beach goers off the sand in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
While the storms were weaker and smaller than what occur in most of South Jersey, they created for eerie scenes across the Ocean County beach towns.
Fortunately, the sun returned quickly. The high temperature reached 85 degrees in Seaside Heights, according to the New Jersey Mesonet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.