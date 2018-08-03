Storm Cloud Summer Seaside Park

A cumulonimbus storm cloud perfectly lines the beach in Seaside Park. A thunderstorm passed nearby around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Image courtesy of Pat Martucci. 

Talk about ruining your day at the beach.

The same line of storms that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning in Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties threatened to chase beach goers off the sand in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. 

UCAR Radar 2:30

Here's the radar at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, around when the pictures were taken. The storms in Ocean County were weaker by this storm but still brought a brief heavy downpour. Radar courtesy of UCAR. 

While the storms were weaker and smaller than what occur in most of South Jersey, they created for eerie scenes across the Ocean County beach towns. 

Fortunately, the sun returned quickly. The high temperature reached 85 degrees in Seaside Heights, according to the New Jersey Mesonet. 

Meteorologist

I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers.

