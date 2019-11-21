We're squeezing in a day of sunshine in between the recent gray weather and an upcoming pair of rain makers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to enjoy the comfortable weather as he times out the next two rain makers.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We're squeezing in a day of sunshine in between the recent gray weather and an upcoming pair of rain makers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to enjoy the comfortable weather as he times out the next two rain makers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.