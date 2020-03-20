Meteorologist Joe Martucci is outside our headquarters in Pleasantville on a balmy, breezy end to the week. Joe's tracking showers and storms for Friday night, a big cooldown to come, and a coastal storm.
WATCH: Temperatures in the 70s for many, but big cool down to come
