Atlantic City Linwood Junior Football

Beverly Mangeruga, of Egg Harbor City, was bundled up during the cold and, at times, rainy game as Atlantic City plays Linwood for the junior varsity Atlantic County Junior Football League championship game, at Mainland Regional High School field, in Linwood, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Don't let the sunshine fool you, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll stay below freezing all day. Joe recaps the frigid wind chills and explains if the polar plunge will stay. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments