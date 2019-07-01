I’m devoting Tuesday’s column to some of the wonderful sights we will be able to see these next two weeks.
We can watch the moon grow from a thinnest sliver to a fullest orb. We also can watch the moon glide up to the mighty planets Jupiter and Saturn. We can especially enjoy Saturn at its brightest and, if you have a telescope, at its biggest.
The growing moon and its Pacific-to-South American eclipse of the Sun: From Tuesday until Tuesday, July 16, the moon is growing exactly from its invisibly thin new moon phase to its full moon phase. New moon occurred Tuesday at 2:15 a.m. The sun was above the horizon for viewers in the South Pacific and parts of South America. Along a narrow zone crossing those regions, viewers had a chance to see the truly awesome spectacle of a total eclipse of the sun. First-quarter moon will occur at 6:55 a.m. next Tuesday. Full moon happens the following Tuesday, July 16, at 5:38 p.m.
The moon pairs with Jupiter and Saturn: On the evening of Saturday, July 13, the moon glows not far to the due left of the brightest planet now visible in the night sky. That planet is Jupiter (Venus is currently lost in the solar glare). Our latest update on Jupiter is that the unraveling of its megastorm the Great Red Spot may have slowed but might still be in progress.
On the evening of Monday, July 15, the nearly full moon will shine extremely close to the right of the fairly bright Saturn. Start looking for this pair low in the southeast around 9:30 p.m.
Saturn at its best of year: Saturn is at “opposition” — in the opposite direction from the sun in the sky — on July 9. That means Saturn rises around sunset, is highest in the middle of the night and sets around sunrise. This is also when Saturn is closest to Earth and so looks brightest and, if you have a telescope, biggest. Saturn is truly the telescopic showpiece of the solar system, of course. The rings are visible even in rather small telescopes and this year remain titled toward us at almost their maximum angle. You don’t have to view Saturn just on the night of opposition. The planet is at nearly its brightest and biggest all July long, even all summer long.
The brightest stars of summer: Although the moon is bright in the evening sky for most of the next two weeks, we can still enjoy the brightest stars of summer. Go out around 10 or 11 p.m. and you’ll see brilliant, slightly rosy Arcturus high in the southwest. Well down below it is less bright, blue-white Spica. Almost due south and not too far lower right of Jupiter, the most brilliant point in the sky this summer, is the orange-gold star Antares, the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion.
The bright star departing from the July sky, low in the west at nightfall, is Regulus, the heart of Leo the Lion. Meanwhile, it is high in the east that the Summer Triangle of Vega, Deneb and Altair is ascending. Blue-white Vega is the brightest and currently the highest of these three stars in the evening sky. Facing east, Altair is well to the lower right of Vega, and Deneb is well to the lower left. Altair is brighter than Deneb, but Deneb is part of the lovely constellation Cygnus the Swan. Cygnus is also sometimes regarded as the Northern Cross.
Next column: We will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing with a special look at the great event. I’ll be sharing some little-known facts about the historic achievement. I’ll also recall a lesser but amazing astronomy anniversary that occurs in mid-July — the 25th anniversary of the once-in-a-milennium major collision of a broken comet and Jupiter.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
