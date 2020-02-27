A loud boom and shake was felt in South Jersey in the morning. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what he knows about it and then turns his attention to the wind alert worthy winds throughout the day.
WATCH: The latest on the boom Thursday morning, strong winds
