The U.S. women's national team arrived back in the states Monday to celebrate its forth World Cup title.
New York City will host a ticker tape parade for the team down Broadway through Lower Manhattan beginning at 9:30 a.m.
After the parade, players will fly to Los Angeles to attend the 27th edition of The ESPYs on Wednesday night.
According to the mayor's office, New York City has hosted 206 parades along the Canyon of Heroes since the first one to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886.
We know where we'll be TOMORROW at 9:30AM- celebrating the fierce, inspiring and courageous women on the @USWNT!! The Ticker Tape Parade starts at Battery Park and heads up Broadway to City Hall. See you there! #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/1eoBiI1um6— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 9, 2019
The USNWT was first celebrated with a parade in New York City following the 5-2 victory over Japan for the World Cup in 2015. The parade, which attracted tens of thousands of revelers and cost the city an estimated $1.5 million, was New York's first to honor a women's team. It also marked the first time New York celebrated a group of national athletes with a ticker-tape parade since 1984, when the medal winners at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles were feted.
Wednesday's parade figures to be the largest celebration of the team yet.
The Washington Post contributed to this story
