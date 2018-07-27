Beach concert goes on with new headliners, small crowd
Buy Now

Cheat Codes and LAUV headlined Thursday night's Atlantic City BeachFest concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Admission to the show was made free after the cancellation. Thursday, July 26

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A video of Demi Lovato fans singing the artist's songs went viral Thursday prior to the beach concert she was supposed to headline. 

Fans gathered around Kennedy Plaza prior to Thursday's concert featuring Cheat Codes and Lauv to show their support for the singer. 

Lovato was scheduled to be the main act for the show but was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday of an apparent overdose. 