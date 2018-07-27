ATLANTIC CITY — A video of Demi Lovato fans singing the artist's songs went viral Thursday prior to the beach concert she was supposed to headline.
Fans gathered around Kennedy Plaza prior to Thursday's concert featuring Cheat Codes and Lauv to show their support for the singer.
Fans of @ddlovato decided to meet up today to support their idol on her recovery despite her AC beach concert performance being canceled, said fan Katie George, 24, of Swedesboro pic.twitter.com/F1TFooK1zG— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 26, 2018
Demi fans at Kennedy Plaza put on impromptu @ddlovato concert #acpress pic.twitter.com/DHuhgm6SWA— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 26, 2018
Lovato was scheduled to be the main act for the show but was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday of an apparent overdose.